This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.

6:46 a.m.: The latest from RTD on downtown rail delays:

Denver Fire Dept has cleared the 16th & Cali station, please expect delays over the next hour as trains resume their normal schedules. F & H lines will stop heading to Union Station. https://t.co/LoD0wI4Ld1 — RTD (@RideRTD) December 28, 2017

6:23 a.m.: Firefighters have put out the fire above the Chipotle at 16th and California. RTD lines in the area should be back up and running soon.

@denver_fire investigating a fire above the Chipoltles at 16th and Cali. 2nd floor fire area was under renovation. Water sprinklers and fire causing damage. RTD rails to reopen in 15 mins. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/B0EMZQxg22 — Daryl Orr (@WxTrackerDaryl) December 28, 2017

6:00 a.m.: Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire at 16th and California in downtown Denver. We're working to get more information.