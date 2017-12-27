From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Dec. 27, 2017

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.
5:40 a.m.: Jefferson County deputies are dealing with a suspect who's barricaded inside a home in the 29000 block of Pine Road in Evergreen. They say there's no danger to the public.
We are currently working an incident involving a barricaded suspect in the 29000 block of Pine Rd in Evergreen. Buffalo Park Rd is closed at the high school. Media staging is east parking lot of high school. pic.twitter.com/zc8ySootIg