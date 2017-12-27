From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Dec. 27, 2017

TheDenverChannel.com Team
5:42 AM, Dec 27, 2017
1 hour ago
breaking news | colorado news | denver news
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story. 

5:40 a.m.: Jefferson County deputies are dealing with a suspect who's barricaded inside a home in the 29000 block of Pine Road in Evergreen. They say there's no danger to the public.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top