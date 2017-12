This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.

8:55 a.m.: EB I-70 is back open at the tunnel; expect delays to persist for a while.

8:50 a.m.: More delays on I-70 this morning, this time due to avalanche work near the Eisenhower Tunnel.

5:48 a.m.: CSP troopers say there are two separate crashes near the Eisenhower Tunnel: One involving three vehicles and one involving a jackknifed semi.

5:30 a.m.: The eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed east of the Eisenhower Tunnel due to a multi-vehicle crash; a detour has been established.

