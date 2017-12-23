Christmas holiday travel in Colorado: Live updates for Dec. 23, 2017

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.

12:37 p.m.: Vail Pass is back open following safety closure due to spun out vehicles, per the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

Vail Pass is back open! Safe travels everyone! — Eagle County Sheriff (@EagleCountySO) December 23, 2017

11:46 a.m.: Eastbound I-70 at mile marker 180 (east Vail) is under a safety closure due to spun out vehicles on Vail Pass, CDOT says.

11:44 a.m.: Eastbound I-70 at Silverthorne is under a safety closure due to multiple spun vehicles on the road. Expect delays, says CDOT.

11:20 a.m.: US 6 Loveland Pass is closed because of adverse conditions, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CLOSED- US 6 Loveland Pass,b/c adverse conditions;Extended closure expected;HazMat vehicles will use Eisenhower Tunnel on I-70 periodically — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 23, 2017

4:33 a.m.: A vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Thornton has been found after a four-hour search overnight, police say. A pedestrian suffered serious injuries.