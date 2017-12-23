Christmas holiday travel in Colorado: Live updates for Dec. 23, 2017

10:50 AM, Dec 23, 2017
12:37 p.m.: Vail Pass is back open following safety closure due to spun out vehicles, per the Eagle County Sheriff's Office. 

11:46 a.m.: Eastbound I-70 at mile marker 180 (east Vail) is under a safety closure due to spun out vehicles on Vail Pass, CDOT says. 

11:44 a.m.: Eastbound I-70 at Silverthorne is under a safety closure due to multiple spun vehicles on the road. Expect delays, says CDOT. 

11:20 a.m.: US 6 Loveland Pass is closed because of adverse conditions, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. 

4:33 a.m.: A vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Thornton has been found after a four-hour search overnight, police say. A pedestrian suffered serious injuries. 

