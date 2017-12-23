From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Dec. 22, 2017

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.

8:42 p.m.: Highway 7 is back open in both directions between I-25 and Huron Street following a crash, per Broomfield Police.

8:31 p.m.: The Aurora Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing at-risk adult who was last seen at 5 p.m. leaving a walk-in clinic at the 2200 block of Victor Street. More information in the tweets below:

PLEASE #RETWEET: Amy Marie Sullivant, 28, was last seen leaving a walk-in clinic at the 2200 block of Victor Street in Aurora around 5 p.m. She is 5'0", 200 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. (cont’d…) pic.twitter.com/NJMLVm7mXK — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) December 23, 2017

Sullivan suffers from an intermediate level intellectual development disability. Police say she has gone missing in the past and is know to frequent RTD facilities. (cont’d…) — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) December 23, 2017

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Amy, please call the Aurora Police Department at (303)627-3100 or call 911. #Denver7 — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) December 23, 2017

4:59 p.m.: Highway 7 is closed both ways between I-25 and Huron Street because of a crash. Alternate routes are advised.

Hwy 7 is closed in both directions between I25 and Huron St. due to a serious injury accident. Alternate routes advised. No time frame on when it will reopen. — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) December 22, 2017

9:10 a.m.: Expect long delays if you're taking I-70 through Denver this morning: Emergency bridge work near Colorado Mills has two lanes closed.