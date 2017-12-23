From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Dec. 22, 2017

TheDenverChannel.com Team
6:20 AM, Dec 22, 2017
8:46 PM, Dec 22, 2017
breaking news | colorado news | denver news
This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story. 

8:42 p.m.: Highway 7 is back open in both directions between I-25 and Huron Street following a crash, per Broomfield Police. 

8:31 p.m.: The Aurora Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing at-risk adult who was last seen at 5 p.m. leaving a walk-in clinic at the 2200 block of Victor Street. More information in the tweets below: 

4:59 p.m.: Highway 7 is closed both ways between I-25 and Huron Street because of a crash. Alternate routes are advised. 

9:10 a.m.: Expect long delays if you're taking I-70 through Denver this morning: Emergency bridge work near Colorado Mills has two lanes closed.

