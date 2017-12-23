From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Dec. 22, 2017

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.
8:42 p.m.: Highway 7 is back open in both directions between I-25 and Huron Street following a crash, per Broomfield Police.
8:31 p.m.: The Aurora Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing at-risk adult who was last seen at 5 p.m. leaving a walk-in clinic at the 2200 block of Victor Street. More information in the tweets below:
PLEASE #RETWEET: Amy Marie Sullivant, 28, was last seen leaving a walk-in clinic at the 2200 block of Victor Street in Aurora around 5 p.m. She is 5'0", 200 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. (cont’d…) pic.twitter.com/NJMLVm7mXK
She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Amy, please call the Aurora Police Department at (303)627-3100 or call 911. #Denver7