From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on August 15, 2018

TheDenverChannel.com Team
5:01 PM, Aug 15, 2018
6:06 PM, Aug 15, 2018
This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story. 

5:36 p.m.: Fire investigators have completed the on-scene evaluation of the building at 4th and Santa Fe leveled by a natural gas explosion on Tuesday.  

4:19 p.m.: Poudre Fire Authority officials is advising residents to stay away from Colorado State University's biology building located at 251 W. Pitkin Street in Fort Collins as they respond to a "hazardous materials" call. At least one student has been injured.

