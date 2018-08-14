From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on August 14, 2018

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.

5:50 p.m.: The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said firefighters are making "good progress" on containing a wildfire that broke out near the 4000 block of Sugarloaf Road.

Firefighters are making good progress on containing the fire! #SugarloafFire — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) August 14, 2018

5:19 p.m.: A wildfire near the 4000 block of Sugarloaf Road in Boulder County has prompted a reverse notification to 198 contacts to evacuate. The evacuation area is along lost Angel and down to Dream Canyon.

1:55 p.m.: Updates from the natural gas explosion are being made here.

1:30 p.m.: N. Santa Fe Drive is closed in both directions at 1st and 3rd Avenues for an "incident," Denver police said. Witnesses at the scene said there was an explosion at a building nearby and that apartments may have been damaged.

---

12:44 p.m.: A brush fire has closed I-70 in both directions at both Exit 44 (Palisade) and Exit 62 (De Beque), according to Colorado State Patrol. There is currently no estimated time of reopening.