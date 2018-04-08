From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on April 8, 2018

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.

2:11 p.m.: Southbound I-25 is closed near Fountain because of wildfires in the area. There's no estimated time for the reopening of the highway.

1:03 p.m.: A wildfire is burning on the civilian shooting range near Gate 20, Fort Carson confirms.