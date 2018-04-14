From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on April 14, 2018

TheDenverChannel.com Team
2:06 PM, Apr 14, 2018
2 hours ago
This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story. 

9:24 a.m.: Highways in northeastern Colorado remain closed because of ongoing strong winds and adverse conditions, CDOT officials say. Highways leading into the northeastern part of the state will remain closed until conditions improve. 

