From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on April 12, 2018

8:04 p.m.: Highway 96 is now back open through eastern Pueblo County, sheriff's officials say. Highway 209 will remain closed throughout the night due to the Double Fork Fire.

7:59 p.m.: Evacuations lifted for the Town of Boone as Double Fork Fire continues to burn. Residents encouraged to use Highway 96 to return to their homes.

6:05 p.m.: Highway 50 in eastern Pueblo County is now open, but Highway 96 form the Pueblo Chemical Depot to the Town of Fowler remains closed, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office says.

6:03 p.m.: A large animal shelter is open at the Colorado State Fairgrounds' large animal pavilion in response to the Double Fork Fire, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says. Call (719) 544-3005.

5:35 p.m.: At least one injury has been reported from the Double Fork Fire in the Town of Boone, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says. The extent of that person's injuries are not known at this time.

5:22 p.m.: The Double Fork Fire is now estimated to be 450 acres in size, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. About 229 homes in the Town of Boone are being evacuated.

4:52 p.m.: Highway 96 east of the Pueblo Chemical Depot is closed to traffic due to the Double Fork Fire, the sheriff's office says.

4:45 p.m.: The fire burning east of Pueblo has been named the Double Fork Fire.

4:40 p.m.: There are several road closures in response to this wildfire in Pueblo County, the sheriff's office says.

4:18 p.m.: The Pueblo County Emergency Operations center has been activated at a staff level in response to fire in eastern Pueblo County. For more information, you are asked to go to puebloemergency.info.

4:17 p.m.: Evacuations have been ordered for residents in the Town of Boone. Residents are asked to go to Pueblo County High School, the sheriff's office says.

4:16 p.m.: Multiple agencies are working a fire in Eastern Pueblo County. The fire is burning along the Arkansas River bottom. Officials say there is heavy smoke and they ask residents to avoid the area.