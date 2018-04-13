From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on April 12, 2018

Freeze Watch issued April 12 at 8:03PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Garfield, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, San Miguel
Freeze Watch issued April 12 at 8:03PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 3:22PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 2:57PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 2:57PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 2:57PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 2:57PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 2:57PM MDT expiring April 12 at 11:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 2:13PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 2:09PM MDT expiring April 13 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 2:09PM MDT expiring April 13 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Garfield, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, San Miguel
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 2:05PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 12:57PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 12:57PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Blizzard Warning issued April 12 at 12:42PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Blizzard Warning issued April 12 at 12:42PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Yuma
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 11:50AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 11:33AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 10:33AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Larimer, Morgan, Weld
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 10:33AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Park, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 9:51AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Blizzard Warning issued April 12 at 9:51AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 9:50AM MDT expiring April 14 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Weld
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 9:50AM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Watch issued April 12 at 4:29AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 4:15AM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 4:15AM MDT expiring April 14 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Weld
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 2:57AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Watch issued April 12 at 2:45AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Yuma
Fire Weather Warning issued April 11 at 12:32PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Park, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 11 at 11:37AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 12:38PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.
8:04 p.m.: Highway 96 is now back open through eastern Pueblo County, sheriff's officials say. Highway 209 will remain closed throughout the night due to the Double Fork Fire.
UPDATE: The reception center at Pueblo County High School, large animal shelter at Colorado State Fairgrounds and small animal shelter at Pueblo Animal Services are closed. Emergency animal hotline available throughout the night at (719) 544-3005. #DoubleForkFire
7:59 p.m.: Evacuations lifted for the Town of Boone as Double Fork Fire continues to burn. Residents encouraged to use Highway 96 to return to their homes.
UPDATE: 7:59 p.m. The evacuation of Boone has been lifted. Residents can begin returning home. All residents should use Highway 96 to return to their homes. Fire is 60 percent contained. Crews will continue working through the night on the #DoubleForkFire
6:03 p.m.: A large animal shelter is open at the Colorado State Fairgrounds' large animal pavilion in response to the Double Fork Fire, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says. Call (719) 544-3005.
5:35 p.m.: At least one injury has been reported from the Double Fork Fire in the Town of Boone, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says. The extent of that person's injuries are not known at this time.
5:22 p.m.: The Double Fork Fire is now estimated to be 450 acres in size, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. About 229 homes in the Town of Boone are being evacuated.
#DoubleForkFire now estimated at 450 acres. Wind gusts from 45 to 60 mph in the area. Fire is approximately 1 mile wide. 229 homes in town of Boone being evacuated. Reception center now open at Pueblo County High School, 1050 35th Lane
4:18 p.m.: The Pueblo County Emergency Operations center has been activated at a staff level in response to fire in eastern Pueblo County. For more information, you are asked to go to puebloemergency.info.
4:17 p.m.: Evacuations have been ordered for residents in the Town of Boone. Residents are asked to go to Pueblo County High School, the sheriff's office says.
Boone residents being evacuated due to fire in Eastern Pueblo County. Reception center at Pueblo County High School, 1050 35th Lane. Keep following us for updated, verified information
4:16 p.m.: Multiple agencies are working a fire in Eastern Pueblo County. The fire is burning along the Arkansas River bottom. Officials say there is heavy smoke and they ask residents to avoid the area.