Fritzler Farm Park honors 9/11 victims, first responders with 2021 corn maze

LASALLE, Colo. — “Colorado’s original corn maze” is paying tribute to the nearly 3,000 people – including over 400 first responders – who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks with a special design this year.

A bird’s-eye view of Fritzler Farm Park in Lasalle, about 40 miles northeast of Denver, shows a flag-bearing firefighter and a “9-11” mowed into the famous 15-acre corn field.

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s corn maze will go to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, which provides mortgage-free housing to the families of fallen first responders and military members. It was started in honor of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who died trying to save others in the World Trade Center 20 years ago.

“We just want to honor those who gave their lives 20 years ago, [and those] who continue to make the sacrifice today,” Bri Fritzler said.

It’s the second time the park has paid tribute to the victims of 9/11 with its corn maze. The farm honored the lives lost with its design in 2002, the one-year mark after the attacks and the farm's third year of operation.

“That was one of my favorites,” Glen Fritzler said. “[The 2021 design] is right up there. With the anniversary of 9/11 and everything that’s going on in the world, we need to remember the people that lost their lives.”

The Fritzlers’ corn maze is months in the making. The family tells us they began cutting this year’s design in July, when the corn was only about six inches tall.

In the past, the maze has featured the likes of Peyton Manning and other Denver Broncos imagery, the Rocky Mountains, and, in 2020, a “thank you” to healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The park opens for the 2021 fall season on Sept. 19.

Denver7 got a one-of-a-kind look at this year’s corn maze. Fly through the maze through the eyes of our mini drone in the video player below or by going here.