Friends, family mourn death of 18-year-old Angel Ruiz, killed Saturday at Aurora Hyatt House Hotel

DENVER, Colo. — Several hundred people attended a vigil in West Denver on Sunday evening to honor the life of Angel Ruiz, the 18-year-old shot and killed at a hotel party early Saturday morning.

Ruiz was killed at the Hyatt House Hotel in Aurora just after midnight on Saturday. Two gunmen were kicked out of the party and shot through the door of the hotel room, hitting four people. Hotel security assisted in the arrest of the two gunmen, who are both in custody. Police have still not released the names of the suspects or the three other victims, but noted that one 17-year-old female was brought to the hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive. The two others who were shot have injuries that are not life-threatening.

Friends and family lit candles, laid flowers and released white and blue balloons in memory of the teenager on Sunday evening.

Miguel Salazar said Ruiz was his best friend and they were always together.

"And now he's gone," he said.

Salazar said they have known each other since they were in third grade and befriended each other and one another's families. Salazar said he will now watch over his friend's younger brother and other siblings, and make sure his mother is OK.

He said he feels in shock.

"He was a good person," he said. "I knew him forever and this one hurts."