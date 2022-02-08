Friends create GoFundMe to help family whose home burned down in Conifer

CONIFER, Colo. — Friends of the family whose Conifer home was destroyed in a fire Monday morning have created two fundraisers to give them a helping hand.

The Elk Creek Fire Protection District said the home, which is on Wamblee Trail in Conifer, was a total loss. Nobody was injured in the fire.

Two verified GoFundMe accounts have been set up to help the residents recover. They are available here and here.

According to the accounts, everything inside the home was destroyed, including pictures, clothes and more.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, one of the accounts raised $35 of $1,000 and the other raised $4,775 of $5,000.