Fremont County Sheriff's Office searching for 2 people in double homicide investigation

toni gurule suzzette salyer.png
Fremont County Sheriff's Office
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is looking for Toni Gurule, 41, and Suzzette Salyer, 40, as part of its investigation into a double homicide.
Posted at 12:01 PM, Mar 08, 2022
DENVER — The Fremont Sheriff’s Office is looking for two women as part of their investigation into a double homicide.

Investigators are searching for Toni Gurule, 41, and Suzzette Salyer, 40, so they can execute a court order to obtain their DNA. Gurule and Salyer are also wanted for questioning regarding the homicides.

Gurule is described as 5-foot-6 and 165 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Salyer is described as 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The two are known to drive a white 2003 Dodge Ram with Colorado license plate BWK-635, an orange 2004 Ford Mustang with Colorado license plate HGQ-757 and a blue 2007 Ford F150 with Colorado license plate HAQ-491.

Both are considered armed and dangerous, according to Fremont County officials.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Gurule or Salyer is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-276-5555 and select option 8 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 719-275-7867.

The sheriff’s office did not confirm a specific case the investigation was related to. However, on Feb. 8, the sheriff’s office responded to the area of mile marker 10.5 on County Road 67 for a report of a suspicious death, and deputies found two men dead in a ravine with injuries consistent with foul play.

The office has not released further information on the two victims.

