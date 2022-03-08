Fremont County Sheriff's Office searching for 2 people in double homicide investigation

DENVER — The Fremont Sheriff’s Office is looking for two women as part of their investigation into a double homicide.

Investigators are searching for Toni Gurule, 41, and Suzzette Salyer, 40, so they can execute a court order to obtain their DNA. Gurule and Salyer are also wanted for questioning regarding the homicides.

Gurule is described as 5-foot-6 and 165 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Salyer is described as 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The two are known to drive a white 2003 Dodge Ram with Colorado license plate BWK-635, an orange 2004 Ford Mustang with Colorado license plate HGQ-757 and a blue 2007 Ford F150 with Colorado license plate HAQ-491.

Both are considered armed and dangerous, according to Fremont County officials.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Gurule or Salyer is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-276-5555 and select option 8 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 719-275-7867.

The sheriff’s office did not confirm a specific case the investigation was related to. However, on Feb. 8, the sheriff’s office responded to the area of mile marker 10.5 on County Road 67 for a report of a suspicious death, and deputies found two men dead in a ravine with injuries consistent with foul play.

The office has not released further information on the two victims.