Freezing temps across the US and more: 5 Things to Know for Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017

DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.



1. Where a snowblower would have been a useful Christmas gift

Parts of the northern U.S. are still digging out from heavy snowfall since Christmas, and many others are facing freezing temperatures for the rest of the week.

2. Authorities describe slaying of four inside New York home as especially savage

Police in Troy say the victims were a mother and her two young children and the woman's partner.

3. Why some homeowners are eager to pay their taxes

People who own homes in high-tax states and municipalities are hoping to pay their 2018 property taxes now, before a new $10,000 limit on deductions for state and local taxes goes into effect.

4. Teens charged with murder in death of man struck by sandbag

The boys, ranging in age between 13 and 15, are accused of throwing the sandbag from an overpass in Ohio, where it struck a car and fatally injured a passenger.

5. Thousands of police officers call in sick in Puerto Rico

The officers are demanding millions of dollars in overtime pay earned during hurricane recovery efforts, which local authorities say they can't pay without federal reimbursements.