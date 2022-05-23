Free summer meals available in several Colorado school districts

DENVER — Summer break starts this week for most Colorado school districts, but kids will still be able to get free meals in many locations.

Jeffco Public Schools Executive Director of Food and Nutrition Services Beth Wallace said it's important for students to have continuity with meals.

"We hope they're continuing reading and doing the summer things that their teachers are encouraging them to do, and they still need to have good nutrition for their brains to function well," Wallace said.

The summer lunches are separate from school year meals and are available for free to all children up to 18 years old .

Jeffco Public Schools will offer free meals from June 6 to July 15 — except on July 4 — including breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch served from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the following school sites:



Foothills Elementary School

Kullerstrand Elementary School

Lawrence Elementary School

Lumberg Elementary School

Rose Stein Elementary School

Welchester Elementary School

Douglas County School District, Cherry Creek School District and Poudre School District will all offer summer lunch programs.

Denver Public Schools is finalizing details to offer lunch at dozens of locations.

