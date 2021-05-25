Free online reservations required through this summer at Manitou Incline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The free online reservation at the Manitou Incline will continue into this summer.

The Incline climbs about 2,000 feet in less than one mile.

Just like in 2020, reservations are free, but required. Hikers must show proof of the reservation and proof of parking to an on-site attendant.

The Incline was closed in 2020 for about five months due to overcrowding during the pandemic. It reopened in early August.

Reservations are available from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Every 30 minutes, up to 65 people can secure a spot between 6 and 10 a.m. This decreases to 45 people between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and 25 people between 2 and 6 p.m. You can make a reservation up to one week in advance. To cancel, you must email InclineCancellation@coloradosprings.gov.

After making the reservation, you will receive an email with information on parking and rules.

Gillian Rossi, park ranger supervisor, said visitors should remember to prepare for a strenuous hike and to leave no trace.

“I can’t think of more important advice to follow when it comes to the Incline," Rossi said. "From making your free reservation, to having a parking plan, bringing enough water and snacks, to checking the weather ahead of your hike, your entire experience will benefit if you take the time to plan ahead and prepare.”