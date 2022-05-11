Watch
Frederick police find fatally injured child, 3, while responding to report of shooting

Posted at 12:45 PM, May 11, 2022
FREDERICK, Colo. — After responding to a report of a shooting, Frederick police found an injured 3-year-old who later died at the hospital.

Around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Frederick Police Department and Frederick-Firestone Fire District responded to a report of a shooting inside a home along the 6800 block of 2nd Street, near the intersection of Ridgeway Boulevard and Tipple Parkway.

When authorities arrived, they found a 3-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries, police said. It was not clear if she had a gunshot wound or some other injury.

The child was transported to a hospital, where she died.

Police are investigating this shooting with the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.

The police department said it is not releasing any other details as of now.

