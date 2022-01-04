Frantic owners reunited with cat that had hidden inside recliner donated to Denver Arc store

DENVER — Well, well, look what the chair dragged in.

Frantic owners reunited with their beloved cat last week after they dropped off a recliner at the Denver Arc Store at 255 S. Hooker Street, unaware that the feline had climbed underneath and inside the chair.

Denver Department of Public Health & Environment



On New Year's Eve, Denver Animal Protection (DAP) received a call from a Denver Arc Thrift Store. The store reported that a person had dropped off a piece of furniture to donate. After the donors left, store staff found a cat stuck inside, according to the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE).

A DAP officer went to the store and was able to soothe the friendly cat out without a problem. It was scanned for a microchip and the officer tried to call the owners but could not reach them, DDPHE said.

The officer later received a call from the owners, who were frantically searching for their pet.

The owners told police they were moving and had donated a recliner to the thrift store without realizing their cat, named Montequlla, had climbed underneath. They searched all over the house, which was nearly empty, and couldn't find him. The owners drove back to the Denver Arc Thrift Store, and staff provided the contact information for the DAP officer who had responded to the store, DDPHE said.

The owners and cat were happily reunited afterward.