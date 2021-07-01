Fourth of July fundraiser will help Platteville farm damaged by tornado

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — This holiday weekend, family and friends of Miller Farms will host a fundraiser to help the farm's owners repair some of the damage caused by a tornado that hit Weld County in May.

The tornado destroyed some of the farms trailers, equipment and crops.

Miller Farms

“What we are trying to do is help them recover... Embrace them and show them how much we care and want to see them grow and continue to be successful,” said Ms. Betty’s Cooking Co-Owner Chef Tajahi Cooke.

Cooke said he and his wife Danielle are friends with one of the owners of the farm, Michelle Miller, and the farm has been open since the 1940s.

“Her grandfather, when they first opened, started looking for ways to donate and support the community. They even set aside special areas for additional crops they grow just to support anyone who might be in need. They literally set aside 10 acres (of crops) just to donate back to the community,” said Danielle Cooke.

Cooke said now it's time for the community to give back to the farm.

The fundraiser will be held at Miller Farms in Platteville on the Fourth of July.

Tickets are $25 and include barbecue provided Ms. Betty’s Cooking and Smoke ‘N Roll BBQ, fresh produce, and a silent auction.

Event organizers said they hope to raise $10,000 for Miller Farms.