Fourth of July fireworks in Colorado: Where to watch shows across the state in 2021

DENVER – Fireworks are making a comeback this Fourth of July weekend after last year’s shows were canceled across the state due to coronavirus pandemic.

While Denver won’t be having their annual 4th of July fireworks show at Civic Center Park for the second year in a row due to COVID-19, you’ll still be able to find many shows across the state.

Check out the list below to find the nearest firework show near you and click on their respective links to read more information about Independence Day festivities.

ARVADA — July 4

Arvada’s Fourth of July fireworks display will be held at Stenger Sports Complex. Gates will open to vehicles at 7 p.m., and fireworks will start around 9 p.m., according to the city. W. 58th Ave. will be closed to traffic starting at 8 p.m. Parking will be free but first-come, first-served.

Personal fireworks are banned, and no RVs, drones, alcohol, charcoal grills, or pets will be allowed. Propane grills will be allowed.

AURORA — July 4

Aurora’s fireworks display is planned for Sunday, July 4 starting at 9:30 p.m. at Bicentennial Park. People will be able to watch from the Aurora Municipal Center’s Great Lawn, and the Municipal Center’s grounds and parking lot.

However, there will be no music, activities, or food and drinks for sale.

BERTHOUD — July 3

Berthoud’s fireworks display this year will be held at the Bein Baseball Complex and will include music, drinks, a kid zone and more. The fireworks will be shot off from Richardson Open Space at 9 p.m., but N. Berthoud Parkway will be closed, and people won’t be able to view the show from the open space.

Admission into the Fourth of July festival space at the Bein Complex is free. The festival starts at 5 p.m. on July 3 and runs until 8:30 p.m., with fireworks starting at 9 p.m.

There will be several food trucks, a beer garden, a DJ playing music, concessions, a dodgeball game, and a kids zone with slides, face painting and balloon artists.

BRIGHTON — July 3

Brighton’s sixth-annual Stars & Stripes event will be held on Saturday, July 3 at Riverdale Regional Park. The free event includes a 7:30 a.m. 5K run, a 10 a.m. cornhole competition, live music from Morgan Evans and The Tyler Walker Band starting at 5 p.m., food and drinks, and fireworks set to start around 9:30 p.m.

BUENA VISTA — July 4

Buena Vista is bringing back its all-day July 4 celebration this year after only hosting fireworks last year. There will be an Independence Freedom 5K, Art in the Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McPhelemy Park, live music, a beer garden, food stands, art classes for kids, an 11:30 a.m. dance performance, and fireworks starting at dusk as long as there are no fire bans in the area

CHEYENNE — July 4

The annual 4th of July Celebration at Cheyenne Frontier Days as back on this year. The day kicks off at noon with a car show, followed by entertainment for kids starting at 2:30 p.m. and live entertainment that begins at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:35 p.m. at the free event.

COLORADO SPRINGS — July 4

This year, Colorado Springs is having a widespread firework event called 4th of July Symphony On Your Porch. Fireworks will be shot off from north of the Cimarron Hills area and from the Fountain area, and the city has a map of where people can watch from their homes.

Folks will be able to tune into Sunny 106.3 FM, Y96.9 FM, KCME 88.7 FM, AM 740 KVOR, or 92.9 Peak FM to listen to the accompanying music. It will also be live-streamed by KKTV.

CREEDE — July 4

Creede’s three-day Independence Day Celebrations will kick off on July 2 with multiple events leading up to the fireworks once it gets dark on July 4. To see a full list of events — including festivals, mining competitions, liee music and more — through the weekend, click here .

CRIPPLE CREEK — July 4

The City Of Cripple Creek will host its 2021 Fourth of July Fireworks on July 4 about 20 minutes after dusk — approximately 9:30 p.m. The fireworks will be set off from the south side of town south of Myers Avenue. Attendees are encouraged to celebrate via drive-in, by staying in their cars.

DELTA — July 4

The City of Delta will host its annual Fireworks display at Confluence Park on Gunnison River Drive in Delta on July 4.

FIRESTONE — July 4

Enjoy a parade, festival and fireworks at the 19th Annual 4th At Firestone. The parade runs through historic Firestone from 10 a.m. to noon with the main event at Miner’s Park (170 Grant Avenue) from 5:30-10 p.m. Local artisans will have their goods for sale at the Maker’s Mart area in the park as live music plays. Adults are welcome to purchase beverages at a beer garden — a new addition this year. The fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. and are best viewed from the park.

FORT LUPTON — July 4

Fort Lupton’s Independence Day celebrations will include a “Ninja Warrior” course (with cash prizes), water slides, games, bounce houses, food, shaved ice, live music, a beer garden and fireworks at the end of the evening, courtesy of Fort Lupton Fire Protection District. The party starts at noon at the Community Park, 203 S. Harrison Avenue.To learn more, volunteer, sponsor or become a vendor, click here .

FRUITA — July 3

As of Thursday, June 24, the City of Fruita is working alongside the Mesa County Sheriff's Office and Lower Valley Fire District to determine if the firework show scheduled for July 3 should go on. The county is currently under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions and the show will be cancelled if the county moves to Stage 2 Fire Restrictions. More details will be released on the city’s Facebook page and website when details are solidified.

GREELEY — July 4

Greeley’s fireworks on Independence Day are scheduled to begin around 9:30 p.m. on July 4, weather permitting, and will last about 20 minutes. The show is visible from up to 10 miles away, so there are several places to watch. There are no organized activities in the Island Grove Park this year.

GUNNISON — July 4

Jorgensen Park is hosting a day of events on July 4, capped by a fireworks show beginning at 9:30 p.m. Live music, a morning 5K run and other family events are on the schedule for Gunnison’s “Together Again” celebration. Visit the town website for more details.

LAKE CITY — July 3

Lake City’s annual fireworks display will be held July 3 at 9 p.m. at the Lake City Town Park. The town will also host a full day of events on July 4, including live music and a parade at 10:30 a.m. Visit the Lake City town website for full details.

LIMON — July 3

Limon’s annual Independence Day celebration will be held July 3, with all-day events in the downtown area and a fireworks show beginning at 9 p.m. Visit the town website for full details.

LOVELAND — July 4

Loveland will host a free drive-in fireworks show at The Ranch Events Complex on July 4. Fireworks start around 9:15 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and about 4,000 parking spaces will be made available for families wanting to catch the show. Visit the Loveland website for full details.

MORRISON — July 3

Bandimere Speedway will host an all-day event July 3, with races in the evening and a fireworks show beginning around 9:45 p.m. Admission will be $33 for adults ($30 in advance), $21 for kids 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. Parking will be $15. Visit the Bandimere website for full details and ticket information.

RANGELY — July 4

The Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District will hold a fireworks show at Kenney Reservoir beginning at dusk on July 4. Visit the Western Rio Blanco website for a full schedule of the holiday weekend’s events.

SOUTH FORK — July 3

Start the 4th of July celebrations a day earlier in South Fork! There will be a pancake breakfast starting at 8 a.m. and the fun will continue for the next 12 hours with the annual Catfirsh Fry, a parade, the Kinawiss BBQ, a flag retirement ceremony, the Rockin’ the Rio Grande Rodeo and lastly, a fireworks show once it gets dark!

STERLING — July 4

One of Sterling’s major summer events is the Old Fashioned 4th of July celebration. It encompasses a wide variety of family fun for kids and adults including the town’s famous turtle races, a great opportunity to enjoy some good BBQ, listen to live music and enjoy the best fireworks display around.

WELLINGTON — July 4

Come join the Town of Wellington for the annual 4th of July all-day celebration. The town will start the morning on Cleveland Avenue with the 4th of July parade at 10 a.m., transition to Wellington Community Park for the festival and car show at 11 a.m., and watch the fireworks show at 9:40 PM (audio/visual presentation begins at 9:15 PM before the fireworks).

WINDSOR — July 4

Fireworks are expected to return to Boardwalk Park for on-site viewing this year with weather and safety precautions permitting. The show is expected to begin at around 9:15 p.m.

Editor's note: Did we miss your city or town? Email newstips@thedenverchannel.com with the subject 'Fourth of July Fireworks: Name of your town/city' and let us know the details with a link to your city or town's website.