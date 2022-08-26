Four-vehicle crash involving school bus closes southbound US 287 in Boulder County

DENVER — Several drivers were taken to a hospital after a crash involving a Boulder Valley School District bus and three other vehicles Friday morning, but no students were injured.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. just south of the intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and Colorado Highway 52 in Boulder County east of Niwot, according to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler.

Cutler said four drivers were transported to a hospital but none with serious injuries, though he said troopers were not yet at the scene around 9 a.m. In addition to the bus, two sedans and an SUV were involved in the crash, according to video from the scene.

Colorado State Patrol said Friday afternoon that a 13-year-old girl was illegally driving without her parents' knowledge and caused the crash. She ran into one car, which then hit another car, and all of them crashed into the bus, CSP said.

The girl was issued a citation and released back to her parents.

Randy Barber, a spokesperson for the Boulder Valley School District, said one student and one driver were aboard the bus during the crash but said neither were injured.

Barber said the bus was headed to school at the time of the crash and another bus was brought in to finish the route.