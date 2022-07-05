JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – Four people were rescued from a creek after they were tossed from their tubes near Tunnel 1 in Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.

The four adult tubers went into the water in an area where signs state tubing is not allowed, according to an official with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The official told Denver7 two men were able to get out on their own while a woman, who was holding on to a rock in the middle of the creek, had to be rescued by a Swift Water Rescue Team.

A third man was pulled from the river unconscious and CPR was performed before he was taken to a local hospital. His condition remains unknown at this time.

Highway 6 was closed from Highway 58 to Tunnel 1 for about an hour as rescues pulled the tubers from the river.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Tuesday’s incident is the second incident in the last three days. On July 3, tubers went into the water in the same area, the official said. One of the tubers died.