Four Mile Ice Rink opens at Denver Pavilions

DENVER — The Denver Pavilions and Four Mile Historic Park have teamed up to open the Four Mile Ice Rink in downtown Denver.

The ice rink is open now through April 30 on Thursdays and Fridays from 4-8 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

The ice rink is located between 15th and 16th Streets on Glenarm Place.

A skate rental shop is next to it. Guests can bring their own skates.

Access to the rink and skate rentals costs $5, but proof of a purchase of $10 or more from any Denver Pavilions retailer knocks the price to skate down to $2. Family four-packs are available for $15.

Parking is available at the Denver Pavilions parking garage on Welton Street between 15th and 16th Streets.

The 12-acre Four Mile Historic Park has been open to the public since 1978. The mission of the park is to educate and promote the preservation, interpretation, and enjoyment of Denver’s Western heritage.

The rink is not open in inclement weather.