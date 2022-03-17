Four Colorado trails nominated for USA Today's Best Recreation Trail

Four popular Colorado trails have landed on USA Today's list of Best Recreational Trails and you can vote for your favorite through mid-April.

This is part of USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice competition.

Nineteen trails were featured in total.

The Colorado trails include:



Colorado Riverfront Trail in Palisade, Grand Junction and Fruita: This 22-mile long trail takes visitors along the Colorado River and Gunnison River, connecting several parks and lakes.

Gore Valley Trail in Vail (note the photo is not accurate on this link): A paved path welcomes both walkers and bicyclists to enjoy beautiful views of the mountains around Vail. It covers about 12 miles.

High Line Canal in Denver: The trail winds its way from Chatfield State Park northeast into Aurora, spanning about 60 miles on both concrete and dirt.

Rio Grande Trail: The multi-use trail follows the Roaring Fork River for 42 miles and connects Glenwood Springs and Aspen.



You can vote for your favorite trail once a day at this link. The poll closes on April 11 at 10 a.m. MT. The winner will be announced on April 22.