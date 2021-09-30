Four arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Denver

DENVER — Four people have been arrested after a 59-year-old man was found shot to death in early August, Denver police say.

On Aug. 4, officers with the Denver Police Department responded to the 8100 block of E. 29th Avenue after receiving a report of a deceased man.

When police arrived, they found the body of Johnny Quintana, 59.

In the subsequent investigation, officers determined the case was a homicide and he had been killed around 3 a.m. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed he had died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators were able to identify multiple people involved in Quintana's death, and obtained arrest warrants for the following individuals:



Kesha Perez, 29

Donnie Casados, 49

Jackson Chism, 35

Isabell Medina, 22

Perez and Casados are both being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

Chism and Medina face charges of abuse of a corpse, tampering with a deceased human body, accessory to a crime, and tampering with physical evidence. They are accused of moving and concealing Quintana's body after he was killed, police said.

Denver Police Department Isabell Medina, Jackson Chism, Donnie Casados

Police said the booking photo for Perez was not yet available.