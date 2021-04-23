Fountain family mourns death of 17-year-old son killed by a car while crossing the street

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — While tending to their newborn, premature baby at Children’s Hospital in Denver, Marcus Dabney got a call from one of his son’s saying his older brother, 17-year-old Nathaniel Dabney, was hit and killed by a car back home in Fountain.

"It was something that every parent does not want to hear. We lost a part of our heart. We lost a part of our soul," Marcus said. "We haven't slept for three days. Once we got that news, we were crying, we were aching," Marcus said.

Nathaniel was walking alongside a nine-year-old, who was also killed, and a 16-year-old, who was sent to the hospital.

"You don't just hit three kids by accident. You just don't," Marcus said.

Fountain Police said the three boys were crossing in the crosswalk against the light and that the driver remained on scene Saturday night. Marcus said his son was at his friend’s house while they were in Denver, and they had gone out to get snacks.

"We're still waiting for answers. We're still are waiting for closure on the investigation," Marcus said.

As they bring in five-week-old son Alexander into the world, who was born prematurely and remains in the NICU, they say goodbye to their eldest son, who would have made the perfect big brother.

"You could play the 'what if?' game all day, and you can play the 'how could we change things? What should have we done different?' Unfortunately, nothing's going to bring back our 17-year-old," said Alicia Gallagher, Nathaniel's stepmother.

If you would like to help the family with future costs visit their GoFundMe.