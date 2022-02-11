Fort Collins student hit by car after exiting school bus

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins student was hit by a car after they exited a school bus Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:17 p.m. in the area of Manhattan Avenue and Albion Way, according Kate Kimble, public information officer for the Fort Collins Police Services.

A student who was exiting a school bus was struck by a car. The student suffered minor injuries and was evaluated at the scene by medical personnel, Kimble said.

The driver was cited with careless driving resulting in injury.

"Keeping kids safe is a shared responsibility," Kimble told Denver7. "We urge drivers to take extra caution when traveling in and around school zones. Always follow speed limits, stop for school buses when the signal arm is extended, and always watch for pedestrians and cyclists.