Fort Collins police shoot person at apartment complex near Edora Park

DENVER — Fort Collins police officers shot a person just west of Edora Park Friday afternoon who was taken to a hospital, the department said.

Fort Collins Police Services said shortly before 2 p.m. the shooting happened at an apartment complex near the intersection of South Lemay Avenue and East Stuart Street.

The department said one person was taken to a hospital with injuries and no officers were injured. It said there was no ongoing threat to the community. No other information was immediately released.

The Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the police shooting and is expected to be at the scene for several hours.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.