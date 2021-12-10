Fort Collins police searching for missing at-risk man

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Fort Collins Police Services is searching for a missing at-risk man who has serious medical issues.

David Cloer, 65, was last seen earlier in the day Thursday in the 3100 block of Boone Street, according to FCPS.

Cloer is described as a 6-foot, 175 pound white man with gray hair, blue eyes and a handlebar mustache.

Cloer has cognitive and medical issues and his speech may be unclear, according to officials.

Anyone who sees Cloer or has any information is asked to call FCPS at 970-221-6540.