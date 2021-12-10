Fort Collins police looking for missing 65-year-old man considered at-risk due to medical issue

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A 65-year-old man with serious medical issues has been missing since Thursday and Fort Collins police are asking for your help to find him.

David Cloer, 65, was first reported missing by authorities at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. He was last seen “earlier in the week” in the 3100 block of Boone Street, officials with the Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority and Fort Collins Police Services said in separate tweets.

Cloer is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and a handlebar mustache, according to police. He has cognitive/medical issues and his speech may be unclear, they said.

Police believe Cloer is traveling on foot.

You are asked to call 911 or Fort Collins Police Services at (970) 221-6540 if you see him.