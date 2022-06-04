Shelter-in-place issued as Fort Collins police investigate suspicious package at Federal Building

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Fort Collins Police Department is investigating a suspicious package at the Federal Building, the department said Friday.

We are currently investigating a suspicious package at the Federal Building/Post office at 301 S Howes. Roadways around the building are currently blocked. Will tweet updates when available. Please avoid the area for the time being. — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) June 3, 2022

Fort Collins police officers and the Northern Colorado Bomb Squad have responded to the building, located at 301 South Howes Street.

A shelter-in-place has been issued for residents south of Olive Street, west of Mason Street, north of Mulberry Street and east of Canyon/ Sherwood streets, according to the Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority.

Surrounding roadways are currently blocked, according to police. The community is asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.