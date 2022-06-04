Watch
Shelter-in-place issued as Fort Collins police investigate suspicious package at Federal Building

Police
Posted at 6:04 PM, Jun 03, 2022
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Fort Collins Police Department is investigating a suspicious package at the Federal Building, the department said Friday.

Fort Collins police officers and the Northern Colorado Bomb Squad have responded to the building, located at 301 South Howes Street.

A shelter-in-place has been issued for residents south of Olive Street, west of Mason Street, north of Mulberry Street and east of Canyon/ Sherwood streets, according to the Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority.

Surrounding roadways are currently blocked, according to police. The community is asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

