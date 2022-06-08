Fort Collins police concerned more victims exist after man arrested for stalking teens

DENVER — Police in Fort Collins are concerned more victims may exist in a teen stalking case from last month, the department announced in a news release on Wednesday.

A 61-year-old man accused of stalking and harassing teens was arrested in the city in late May. Douglas MacTaggart was booked into the Larimer County Jail on a $10,000 cash/surety bond on several charges including stalking, harassment, and promotion of obscene material to a minor.

MacTaggart is accused of approaching a group of teens at the Poudre River Whitewater Park earlier in May, making numerous sexually explicit statements, and trying to show them explicit material, according to police.

During the same week, MacTaggart allegedly followed a teen around while making sexually explicit statements. Police said he again approached the same teen the next day.

“These were both extremely unsettling situations, and these victims did an outstanding job providing police with information that led to an arrest,” said Assistant Chief John Feyen in a press release.

Due to the pattern of behavior, police are concerned that additional victims may exist. Anyone with information about this suspect or other similar incidents should contact Officer Scott Brittingham at 970-221-6555.