Fort Collins police, bomb squad investigating suspicious backpack, evacuations ordered

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins are investigating a suspicious backpack around Oakridge Drive and E. Boardwalk Drive. The surrounding area has been evacuated.

The Northern Colorado Bomb Squad is responding to the area to investigate out of precaution. Residents on Bluestem Court north of Meadow Drive and the southern part of Hogan Drive south of Player Drive are being evacuated, police said

Out of precaution, the area immediately surrounding the investigation is being evacuated: Bluestem Ct north of Meadow Dr & the southern part of Hogan Dr south of Player Dr.



Updates will be made here & via @LETA_911. Please not call 911 for updates. pic.twitter.com/fjJo1QoCI8 — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) May 6, 2021

The Poudre Fire Authority's Hazmat Materials Response Unit is also at the scene.

Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

Police reminded residents not to call 911 for updates on the situation.