Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fort Collins police, bomb squad investigating suspicious backpack, evacuations ordered

items.[0].image.alt
Denver7
FortCollinsPoliceBadge_1418862981735_11323716_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 12:13 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 14:17:11-04

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins are investigating a suspicious backpack around Oakridge Drive and E. Boardwalk Drive. The surrounding area has been evacuated.

The Northern Colorado Bomb Squad is responding to the area to investigate out of precaution. Residents on Bluestem Court north of Meadow Drive and the southern part of Hogan Drive south of Player Drive are being evacuated, police said

The Poudre Fire Authority's Hazmat Materials Response Unit is also at the scene.

Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

Police reminded residents not to call 911 for updates on the situation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting