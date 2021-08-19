Fort Collins police arrest 16-year-old in homicide case

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Detectives in Fort Collins have arrested a 16-year-old suspected in the murder of Todd Stout, who was found deceased under a bridge on July 5.

Detectives have been working to find the suspect since Stout's body was found. After several weeks, they were able to identify a suspect and on Tuesday, they arrested the 16-year-old at his home in south Fort Collins on a first-degree murder charge.

He was booked into the Platte Juvenile Detention Center.

Due to his age, his name is not available to the public.

Police said they do not believe Stout, 58, knew the teenager.

Stout had recently moved to Fort Collins from Missouri and detectives said they believe he was temporarily living under a bridge along the 4600 block of Mason Street. His body was found under that same bridge.

His death was ruled a homicide caused by sharp force injuries. Investigators said they believe the attack happened around 1 a.m. on July 5. Based on evidence collected, the suspect arrived in a light-colored compact SUV and walked to the bridge. The person returned to the vehicle a short time later and it left the scene.

“Todd faced some challenges, but that in no way diminishes the value of his life,” FCPS Chief Jeff Swoboda said on July 9. "He was a member of the community. He was a human being who deserves justice, and we need our community's help getting that for him.”

He was a father and a grandfather and is remembered for his dry sense of humor, Swoboda said.

“Our detectives never gave up on finding answers for the victim’s family and our community,” he said Thursday. “While nothing can reverse this violent tragedy, we hope there’s some comfort in the pursuit of justice."

Anybody with more information on this case is asked to contact FCPS Det. Julia Chenoweth at 970-416-2645.