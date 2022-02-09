Fort Collins pedestrian hit by SUV while crossing street against the signal

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A pedestrian was injured Wednesday after he was hit by an SUV while crossing the street against the signal, according to the Fort Collins Police Department.

Around 6:40 a.m., officers were called out to a crash involving an SUV and pedestrian at the intersection of South College Avenue and West Laurel Street.

A woman driving a 2010 Toyota 4Runner was traveling northbound on College Avenue when she struck a male pedestrian who was walking east on Laurel Street, according to Fort Collins police. The man sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The Fort Collins Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling (CRASH) team responded to the scene. They learned the driver had a green traffic light at the time of the crash. Police say the pedestrian was in the crosswalk but was crossing against the eastbound signal.

The intersection was closed for roughly four and a half hours while officers processed the scene.

“We’ll continue to do everything we can to impact traffic safety, but it requires everyone to do their part,” said Lt. Mike Trombley, who oversees the Traffic Unit. “We implore our community members to follow the signs and signals designed to keep travelers safe as they share the road.”

The investigation is ongoing, according to the department. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Brandon Barnes at 970-221-6842.