Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fort Collins middle school student cited for displaying BB gun at school

items.[0].image.alt
Denver7
FortCollinsPoliceBadge_1418862981735_11323716_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 3:59 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 17:59:47-04

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins middle school student has been cited for displaying a weapon at school, according to the Fort Collins Police Services.

Police received reports of a student displaying a gun and making threatening statements while on Lincoln Middle School property Wednesday.

School Resource Officers immediately made contact with the student, and the weapon was determined to be a BB gun.

The student was cited for interference with staff, faculty or students of an educational institution.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting