Fort Collins man dies in Berthoud crash

BERTHOUD, Colo. — A Fort Collins man died in a crash in Berthoud Thursday morning, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to Highway 287 and Berthoud Parkway around 7:15 a.m. Thursday for reports of a crash in the intersection.

Investigators believe a 1985 GMC van was traveling on Highway 287 and ran the red light at Berthoud Parkway. The van collided with a 2014 Nissan Frontier, which then crashed with a pickup truck.

The driver of the van, a 66-year-old man from Fort Collins, was not wearing his seatbelt and died from his injuries. Investigators have not identified the man at this time.

Medical personnel evaluated the driver of the Nissan, who did not need to go to the hospital. No one in the pickup was hurt.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The intersection had to shut down for about five hours.

