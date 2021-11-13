Fort Collins man arrested on child sexual assault charges

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins man is facing charges for allegedly taking sexually explicit pictures of children and distributing them online.

The Fort Collins Police Services arrested Jediah Foster, 35, on 22 charges:

Six counts of sex assault on a child, position of trust, pattern of abuse

Six counts of aggravated incest

Ten counts of sexual exploitation of a child

The FCPS received information in late October 2021 leading them to Foster. Through their investigation, the FCPS also learned of multiple situations of alleged inappropriate touching.

Police are also concerned about possible illegal and inappropriate activities that may have occurred due to Foster’s access to customer homes for his work in in-home service and repair.