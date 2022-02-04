Fort Carson soldier dies in non-combat related incident in Syria

DENVER — A Fort Carson soldier died in a non-combat related incident in Syria this week.

The Department of Defense confirmed Spc. Alex J. Ram, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, died on Feb.1. Further details on the circumstances of his death were not released.

Ram was assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. He first entered the Army in January 2020 and came to Fort Carson in July 2020.

Ram deployed to Syria on Sept. 7, 2021.

"The passing of Spc. Alex Ram is an unfortunate loss for the entire Raider team,” said Col. Andrew Steadman, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. “We want to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this time of mourning. Every Soldier fills an important role in the Raider Brigade, and losing Alex is particularly tough. He brought honor to the uniform and was not only an outstanding Soldier, but a loyal friend. Alex will be deeply missed.”

The incident remains under investigation.