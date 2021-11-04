Former Morrison police officer accused of falsifying vehicle identification inspections

MORRISON, Colo — A former Morrison Police Department sergeant is facing multiple charges after being accused of falsifying inspections for vehicle identification numbers. She is also accused of failing to turn over $35,600 in fees generated from those inspections.

Dawn Fliszar is facing multiple felony charges, including theft, attempting to influence a public servant and offering a false instrument for recording. She is also facing misdemeanor charges of perjury and charges related to official misconduct.

According to an arrest affidavit, records from the Department of Revenue showed that Fliszar's name was attached to VIN inspections for 630 title applications at Zara Auto Sales. Investigators found that she never looked up the cars in national or Colorado criminal records databases.

It also says that the number of inspections she completed is "astonishing" considering she was a full-time sergeant and the dealership was not in her jurisdiction.

When police executed a search warrant at Zara Auto Sales, they found a $2,700 check from the auto dealer that was made out to Fliszar.

Contact Denver7 reached an employee at Zara Auto Sales and asked about the case. He replied, “Ongoing investigation, I can’t speak about it. I can’t answer anything, I’m sorry.”

According to the affidavit, failing to disclose that a vehicle is rebuilt from salvage would allow a dealer to sell a vehicle at or near the same price of similar vehicles with a clean title and history.

Colorado State Patrol runs the VIN certification program and said a certified VIN inspection is important in order to establish ownership of the vehicle and to identify stolen vehicles or parts. In the case of a salvage vehicle, part of the inspection is to determine if the vehicle is roadworthy.

Investigators approached the Town of Morrison to look at 2020 VIN receipt records and did not find any receipts associated with the 630 inspections at Zara Auto Sales. They believe Fliszar performed 712 inspections at Zara Auto Sales and other dealers and multiplied that number by the $50 inspection fee in order to determine that $35,600 was not turned over to the town.

Morrison Town Manager Kara Winters would not comment on the case but said Fliszar’s last day was on Feb. 13, 2021.

Contact Denver7 attempted to reach Fliszar at her house and called her real estate business, but she has not responded. A woman answered the door at her home and said she was not available.