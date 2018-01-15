Former law enforcement partners surprise wounded DougCo deputy from New Year's Eve Ambush

DENVER – Friends of a wounded Douglas County Deputy are showing their support from across the country.

Deputy Taylor Davis was shot in the New Year’s Eve Ambush in Douglas County where Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed.

Davis’s former partners from law enforcement agencies across the country surprised her on Sunday in order to show support for Davis.

“We are family, when you lose one person in that family, like we lost Deputy Zack Parrish, it’s really hard,” said one of her former partners. “We are just so grateful that we can actually be with her and hold her. Because we know that those who are close to Deputy Zack Parrish are really hurting right now.”

Davis’s former partners have been contributing to the Douglas County Fallen Officer Fund for Parrish, but they have also created their own donation help for Davis as well.