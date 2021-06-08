Former Lakewood cop on trial for sexual assault takes his own life

DENVER — A former Lakewood officer on trial in Denver for a 2018 sexual assault case has died.

Randall Butler, 39, took his own life early Tuesday morning, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Butler was charged with two counts of sexual assault for an incident that allegedly occurred the night of Nov. 16, 2018, in a parking lot off Sheridan Boulevard in Denver.

The charges allege Butler sexually assaulted a woman he offered to give a ride home to. The victim used the Denver Police Department’s online system to report the assault the next day.

The trial against Butler in this case began on Monday in Denver District Court. The trial was to resume Tuesday, however, Butler took his own life before closing arguments could get underway.

The former officer was out on bond at the time of his death, according to online jail records.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann issued the following statement:

“We are sorry that this trial ended in this manner and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Mr. Butler. I am grateful that the victims in this case found the strength and courage to come forward and had an opportunity to tell their stories despite not having the finality of a jury verdict.”

