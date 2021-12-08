Former executive officer of Southern Ute Tribe sentenced to 13.5 years in federal prison for sexually assaulting child

DURANGO, Colo. — A former executive officer of the Southern Ute Indian Tribe has been sentenced to 13.5 years in federal prison for sexually assaulting a child.

In the fall of 2010 and summer of 2011, McKean Walton, 52, sexually assaulted a 12-year-old child in his care on multiple occasions, according to stipulated facts contained in a plea agreement.

Walton used force and assaulted the victim in the living room of a home on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation.

“Our office will enforce the law against all offenders, no matter what position of authority they hold,” said United States Attorney Cole Finegan. “While justice may have been long in coming in this case, thanks to the courage of the victim and the tenacity of our law enforcement partners, justice has finally arrived.”

Walton resigned from his position as executive officer in September 2020 following his arrest in this case.

He plead guilty on July 30, 2021. On Dec. 7, United States District Court Judge Robert Blackburn sentenced Walton to 13.5 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release and a $5,000 special assessment.

“This sentence rightly holds Mr. Walton accountable for his deplorable conduct in this case,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider of the FBI Denver Division. “The FBI remains steadfast in our commitment to thoroughly investigative crimes against the most vulnerable members of our community, regardless of how many years have passed since the time of the incident.”