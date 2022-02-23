Former Douglas County superintendent Corey Wise accepts job within Jeffco Public Schools

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Former Douglas County School District superintendent Corey Wise, whose firing earlier this month sparked outrage across the district, has accepted a job within Jeffco Public Schools.

Wise has joined Jeffco Public Schools' team of community superintendents, according to the school district. He will be a part of the team through the remainder of the spring semester.

The vacancy was created when one of the community superintendents was hired as Jeffco's Chief of Schools in February, the school district said.

"We are fortunate to have an experienced leader joining the team to provide support to our schools and principals during a time of transition," said a school district spokesperson in a statement to Denver7.

Wise was voted in as the new Douglas County School District superintendent in a 5-2 vote last April, but the school board has since changed its makeup after last November's elections, in which the "Kids First" slate won. He was fired in a 4-3 vote earlier this month, sparking outrage across the district.