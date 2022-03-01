Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former Colorado governor resigns from Russian bank board

Bill Owens
ED ANDRIESKI/AP
Colorado Gov. Bill Owens talks about signing a package of bills that will provide $26.5 million to boost the state's economy, Monday, June 5, 2006, during ceremonies held at the World Trade Center Plaza in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)
Bill Owens
Posted at 11:50 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 13:50:31-05

DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado Gov. Bill Owens has resigned as chairman of the supervisory board of one of Russia’s largest banks, Credit Bank of Moscow, an institution that is investor-owned.

The Colorado Sun reports that Owens decided to resign after Russia invaded Ukraine last week. He informed his colleagues on the board before formally giving notice on Sunday.

Credit Bank of Moscow is not state-owned but is among 13 Russian financial institutions barred by the Biden administration from issuing shares and debt in the U.S. Russian state-owned financial institutions have been slapped with more severe sanctions.

Owens was the last Republican governor in Colorado, serving from 1999 to 2007.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
210480x360storiesofhope.png

Read stories of hope from Denver7