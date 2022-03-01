Former Colorado governor resigns from Russian bank board

DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado Gov. Bill Owens has resigned as chairman of the supervisory board of one of Russia’s largest banks, Credit Bank of Moscow, an institution that is investor-owned.

The Colorado Sun reports that Owens decided to resign after Russia invaded Ukraine last week. He informed his colleagues on the board before formally giving notice on Sunday.

Credit Bank of Moscow is not state-owned but is among 13 Russian financial institutions barred by the Biden administration from issuing shares and debt in the U.S. Russian state-owned financial institutions have been slapped with more severe sanctions.

Owens was the last Republican governor in Colorado, serving from 1999 to 2007.