Former Colorado Gov. Dick Lamm dies at 85

Former Colorado Gov. Dick Lamm has died, according to a statement from his wife released Friday morning.

Former First Lady of Colorado Dottie Lamm said her husband passed away Thursday evening.

"He would have turned 86 next Tuesday but passed away yesterday evening surrounded by his family, following complications from a pulmonary embolism earlier in the week," Dottie Lamm said in the statement.

Details on services and opportunities for remembrance are coming, the statement added.

Dick Lamm served as three-term governor from 1975 to 1987. He became a state legislator in the 1960s, where he passed the nation's first liberalized abortion law.

He also led the charge to move the 1976 Olympics out of Colorado after it was awarded to the state. Colorado voters had rejected hosting the Games due to concerns about the financial and environmental impact after Denver was awarded the Winter Games.

After leaving his position as governor, he went into teaching and served as a co-director of the Center for Public Policy and Contemporary Issues at the University of Denver.

He entered the presidential race as a Reform Party candidate in 1996. While he lost the nomination, he said he was proud of what he achieved in his political career.

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said he always admired the former governor, noting that his leadership was "transformational" for the state.

"He ushered in a commitment to the environment that lives with us today," he wrote in a tweet. "He was an original policy thinker, innovative and direct in his communication. We are in a better place for his leadership."

This is a developing story and will be updated.