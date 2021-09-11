Former Bronco found guilty of attempted murder

BOULDER, Colo. — A jury has found a former Bronco guilty of attempted murder for shooting a woman at a Boulder business in 2019.

Justin Lewis Bannan, a former Denver Bronco, was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and two counts of assault.

The case stems from an Oct. 16, 2019 shooting at Black Lab Sports, located at 3550 Frontier Avenue. Around 2:25 p.m. Boulder officers responded to multiple calls for a man in black clothes carrying a duffle bag shooting a woman. The man was later identified as Bannan.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the injured woman, who had been shot in her right shoulder. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police located Bannan shortly after and found he was in possession of one gun that had a fully loaded seven-round magazine with one round in the chamber and the safety off, as well as a second magazine in a holster for the gun and another fully loaded seven-round magazine. A second gun had a 10-round magazine with seven rounds and a round in the chamber.

During a recorded interview, Bannan told police he believed the Russian Mafia was after him.

The woman who was shot told police she had no relationship with Bannan. She said she showed up to work, unlocked a therapy room door and was immediately shot in the shoulder while she stood in the doorway. She told police she saw Bannan sitting in the corner of the room and he allegedly said, "I'm sorry, the Russian Mafia is after me."

Bannan was a defensive lineman for the Broncos in 2012 and also played for the University of Colorado Boulder Buffs.

Bannan was remanded into custody as required by law. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

