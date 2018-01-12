Former Boulder mayor pleads guilty in fatal 2016 crash

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A former Boulder mayor who was involved in a crash that killed a woman in southern Colorado has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide.

The Daily Camera reports that 76-year-old Bob Greenlee entered his plea in court in San Luis (san-LOO'-ees) Thursday. Under a deal with prosecutors, he also pleaded guilty to two counts of careless driving causing injury and reckless driving in the death of Pat Lucero of Monte Vista in 2016.

Greenlee's attorney, Mark Biddison, says he suffered a head injury and has no memory of the crash. He said Greenlee decided to plead guilty after reviewing a crash reconstruction and other evidence.

Investigators have said Greenlee was speeding and trying to pass another vehicle when his SUV hit Lucero's sedan.

Greenlee served as Boulder's mayor from 1998 to 1999.