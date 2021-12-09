Former attorney pleads guilty to stealing from clients

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A former attorney has pleaded guilty to stealing from Colorado clients, according to the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Emily Cohen pleaded guilty to one count of theft instead of moving forward with a trial that was scheduled to begin this week. She was charged with stealing more than $40,000 in legal fees from former clients, the DA’s office said.

A jury previously found Cohen guilty in a 2014 trial for thefts and frauds committed against her clients, which included immigrants seeking legal counsel, according to the DA’s office.

Cohen completed a six-year prison sentence, however, the Colorado Court of Appeals overturned the convictions in 2019. Because of this, the DA’s office chose to again bring the case to trial “so that her criminal record would accurately reflect her felony conduct against her clients.”

Because Cohen had already served six years in prison, the prosecution agreed her sentence had already been completed.

Cohen still faces three counts of attempt to influence a public servant and three counts of forgery. She is currently out on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond after being extradited to Colorado.

Cohen is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24, 2022.

